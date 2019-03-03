Guj man gets 20 years in jail for raping teen step daughters

A court has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his two teenage step daughters.

M Sojitra on Saturday sentenced the 45-year-old man under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, H said.

told that police had registered a case in December 2013 on the basis of a complaint filed by the 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls.

The girls told police they were raped for over two months ever since their mother was forced to go out to work and they were alone in home.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)