Anurag Kashyap to feature in Nawazuddin's 'Bole Chudiyan'

Filmmaker has been roped in to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama "Bole Chudiyan".

The film will mark feature directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

"I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him," Kashyap said in a statement.

The actor-director duo previously collaborated in like "Black Friday", "Gangs of Wasseypur" franchise, "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the original "Sacred Games".

In "Bole Chudiyan", Siddiqui is set to play a passionate lover and has already started preparing for the film, the statement read.

