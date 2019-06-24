JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Maratha quota in PG medical colleges

Eight Maruti Suzuki models among top 10 best selling PVs in May
Business Standard

Anurag Kashyap to feature in Nawazuddin's 'Bole Chudiyan'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama "Bole Chudiyan".

The film will mark feature directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

"I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him," Kashyap said in a statement.

The actor-director duo previously collaborated in films like "Black Friday", "Gangs of Wasseypur" franchise, "Raman Raghav 2.0" and the Netflix original "Sacred Games".

In "Bole Chudiyan", Siddiqui is set to play a passionate lover and has already started preparing for the film, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU