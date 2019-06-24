JUST IN
Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for Iran crisis talks

AFP  |  Jeddah 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia for talks with the close ally amid mounting tensions with Iran.

Pompeo is expected to meet in the Red Sea city of Jeddah with King Salman and the powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, before flying for talks in the United Arab Emirates, US officials said.

