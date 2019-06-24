Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for Iran crisis talks

-
ALSO READ
Pompeo heads to Saudi Arabia, UAE for Iran crisis talks
Khashoggi's murder: Pompeo reiterates to hold perpetrators accountable
Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudi's secretive trial violates human rights law, says UN investigator
Four militants dead after attack on Saudi security forces
Saudi Arabia asks nations to respond to Iran with 'firmness'
-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia for talks with the close ally amid mounting tensions with Iran.
Pompeo is expected to meet in the Red Sea city of Jeddah with King Salman and the powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, before flying for talks in the United Arab Emirates, US officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU