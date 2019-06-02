AP: Boy drowns at Manginapudi beach

A 16-year-old allegedly drowned while at the beach in district near here on Sunday, police said.

Two women relatives of the deceased were rescued by the locals, they said.

L Avinash, a resident of city, was studying in class 10 and had gone to the beach along with seven members of his family in the evening, said Machilipatnam (rural) sub-inspector M P S S Ranganath.

The body was sent to district government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the condition of the rescued women was stable.

