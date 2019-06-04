AP CM offers prayers at Shyamala Devi temple in Vizag

chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Tuesday offered prayers at Raja Shyamala Devi temple at the Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidivada ashram.

On reaching here from Vijayawada, he proceeded to the ashram.

This was his first visit to the city after his landslide victory in the Lok Sabhja election and take-over as the of the state.

Jagan offered fruit, flowers and silk cloth to the swamiji and took blessings from the Peethadhipati Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi.

held discussions with the swamji for sometime in the ashram.

Earlier, the priests at the ashram welcomed the chief minster with poornakumbham.

Also, he offered prayers at the other temples located in the ashram.

The swamiji has several VVIP followers, including Telangana K who'd visited the ashram earlier and took blessings from the swamiji.

A large number of party workers and leaders and well wishers greeted the chief minister.

The Accredited Social Health Activists(ASHA) members thanked the chief minister for increasing their salary from Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000.

member V Vijay Sai Reddy, legislators M Srinivasa Rao, T Nagi Reddy, G Amarnath, Karanam Dharmasri and district K among others were present.

Later, Jagan Mohan left for

