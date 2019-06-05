AP govt transfers 23 IPS officers

The government Wednesday night transferred 23 IPS officers and gave posting to two others in continued shake-up of the administrative set up since Y S Jaganmohan took over as last week.

L V Subrahmanyam issued the orders after the discussed the exercise with Director General of Police (in charge) during the day.

DIG rank IPS officers D Nagendra Kumar, P Venkatarami Reddy, A S Khan, C M Trivikrama Varma and G Srinivas were shifted from their respective positions and given new postings, an official notification said.

Superintendents of Police of eight districts were also transferred while some other SPs have been posted to different police wings.

Rahul Dev Sharma, whom the had removed as Kadapa district SP on the eve of the elections, has now been posted as of the elite anti-Naxal force Greyhounds.

Koya Praveen, who also faced the EC action, has been posted as SP, at Guntakal.

has been posted as SP, Octopus, the elite organisation for counter-terror operations.

district SP Vikrant Patil has been posted as DCP (Law and Order-1) in Visakhapatnam city.

district SP S V Rajasekhar Babu, who had come in for flak from the ruling party, has been asked to report to the DGPs office.

