T'gana Cong chief Uttam Reddy quits as MLA on election to LS

AP govt transfers 23 IPS officers

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

The Andhra Pradesh government Wednesday night transferred 23 IPS officers and gave posting to two others in continued shake-up of the administrative set up since Y S Jaganmohan Reddy took over as Chief Minister last week.

Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam issued the orders after the Chief Minister discussed the exercise with Director General of Police (in charge) Gautam Sawang during the day.

DIG rank IPS officers D Nagendra Kumar, P Venkatarami Reddy, A S Khan, C M Trivikrama Varma and G Srinivas were shifted from their respective positions and given new postings, an official notification said.

Superintendents of Police of eight districts were also transferred while some other SPs have been posted to different police wings.

Rahul Dev Sharma, whom the Election Commission had removed as Kadapa district SP on the eve of the elections, has now been posted as Group Commander of the elite anti-Naxal force Greyhounds.

Koya Praveen, who also faced the EC action, has been posted as SP, Government Railway Police at Guntakal.

Vishal Gunni has been posted as SP, Octopus, the elite organisation for counter-terror operations.

Chittoor district SP Vikrant Patil has been posted as DCP (Law and Order-1) in Visakhapatnam city.

Guntur district SP S V Rajasekhar Babu, who had come in for flak from the ruling party, has been asked to report to the DGPs office.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 22:55 IST

