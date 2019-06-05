Man rushed to govt hospital in critical condition dies in Ker;

A 62-year old man, suffering from and breathing problems, died hours after being 'denied' admission at the government medical college hospital here where he was rushed in a serious condition from neighbouring Idduki, his relatives alleged.

of was also turned away by two private hospitals here where they had taken him after leaving the medical college hospital, the relatives alleged.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the state government directed the to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

K K told mediapersons that action would be taken against hospital authorities if negligence on their part was proved in the probe.

Talking to reporters, relatives of Thomas alleged he was refused admission at the (KMCH) when he was brought there in an ambulance at 2.10 pm and he died about a couple hours later after being denied treatment in two private hospitals also.

Dr said Thomas was taken to the private hospitals by his relatives after they were informedthat all ventilators in the medical college hospital were in use.

The incident came even as the Nihpah virus resurfaced in the state after a year with a 23-year old student being confirmed to be infected with it and over 300 people from various districts with whom he had interacted under observation.

According to the relatives, Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Kattappana in district two days ago following and breathing problem.

The referred him to the KMCH in Kottayam after his condition turned critical.

KMCH authoritiesclaimed when Thomas was brought again at 4 pm, he was found dead.

The relatives alleged the doctors at the KMCH even refused to confirm his death.

They also claimed authorities of two private hospitals also denied him treatment and said legal action would be initiated against them.

