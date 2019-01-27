Aparshakti Khurana joins 'ABCD 3'

Aparshakti has joined the cast of Remo D'Souza's "ABCD 3".

The third installment in the "ABCD" franchise features Varun Dhawan and Sharaddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

"I'm glad to be part of the 'ABCD 3' team. I'm very excited to collaborate with and Remo and looking forward to share the screen space once again with Varun Dhawan after 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya," Aparshakti said in a statement.

The actor, who impressed both the audiences and the critics with his performance in last year's "Stree", will also be seen in "Luka Chuppi" alongside Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon and "Jabariya Jodi" featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead.

"ABCD 3" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)