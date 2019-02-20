Congress denounces PM Modi over grand welcome to Saudi crown prince

Slamming for receiving Saudi Arabia's at the airport, the on Wednesday asked whether according a grand welcome to "those who praised" Pakistan's "anti-terror efforts" was his way of remembering the martyrs of the Pulwama attack.

In a special gesture, the received the Saudi at on Tuesday night. The visit comes five days after a suicide bomber belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of

"National interests V/S Modiji's 'hugplomacy'.

"Breaking protocol, grand welcome to those who pledged USD 20 billion to and praised Pakistan's 'anti-terror' efforts. Is it ur way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama?" said on

The was referring to the crown prince's visit to Pakistan, during which the two signed investments agreements worth USD 20 billion.

Surjewala also tagged photographs of Modi hugging the and sharing a laugh at the

He urged Modi to "show courage" and ask to undo its joint statement with Pakistan, in which they called for avoiding "politicisation" of the UN listing regime at a time when was stepping up efforts to brand JeM a global terrorist.

"Modiji, Is asking for a terrorist to be designated as such politicisation of UN listings? Would you show courage to ask to undo their 'Joint Statement' with Pak virtually rejecting India's demand for designating as a 'global terrorist'?" he said.

After being received at the by Imran Khan, the Saudi said in a Saudi-Pak joint statement that dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between and

Senior Congress tweeted, "PM Modi seems to be eager to compete with and emulate the Pakistan PM in breaking protocol and receiving Saudi Crown Prince... without any need or justification".

"Worse, the joint statement does not refer to the ban on either Jaish or Masood Azhar," he said.

Sharma added, "The fact that the Crown Prince has visited Pakistan after the dastardly attack and refused to endorse the ban on and the declaration of Jaish E Mohammed as a terrorist organisation seems to have been lost on the Prime Minister."



He called it a "glaring diplomatic failure" for which Modi must answer to the nation.

