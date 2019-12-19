JUST IN
Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru launches robot-assisted cardiac surgery unit

The unit will offer patients with complex cardiac disease treatment

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated robot-assisted cardiac surgery unit.

The unit will offer patients with complex cardiac disease treatment with robotic assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery, it said in a statement.

It will be equipped with the advanced fourth- generation versatile 'da Vinci Xi' robotic surgical system, the statement added.
First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 20:25 IST

