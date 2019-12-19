Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru launches robot-assisted cardiac surgery unit

-
Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated robot-assisted cardiac surgery unit.
The unit will offer patients with complex cardiac disease treatment with robotic assisted minimally invasive cardiac surgery, it said in a statement.
It will be equipped with the advanced fourth- generation versatile 'da Vinci Xi' robotic surgical system, the statement added.
