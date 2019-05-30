J-K police grants scholarship to school going wards of slain policemen

-
The director general of Jammu and Kashmir police has granted scholarship to 32 school going children of slain policemen with an aim to provide financial assistance to them, an officials said Thursday.
DGP Dilbag Singh granted the scholarship last week to 12 students of nursery and primary classes, 14 students of middle and higher secondary classes and six wards pursuing graduation for the academic session 2018-19, a police spokesperson said.
"Rs 5,000 each has been granted as scholarship to 32 school going wards of those deceased police personnel who died while in service due to natural causes or in accidents. The scholarships have been granted out of Central Police Welfare Fund," he said.
Police headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir has been providing scholarships and rewards for wards of deceased and serving police personnel under different schemes to financially assist and boost their morale.
