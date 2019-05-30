Guj cops to use laser guns to crack down on over-speeding

The government has decided to equip the traffic police with ' guns' for detection of over-speeding by vehicles.

The state police's traffic branch has purchased 39 such at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore, an release said.

Five of these US-made devices will be given to the Ahmedabad city police, and every district police force will also be provided one of these guns in the coming days, the release said, quoting of police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja.

The gun uses technology to detect the speed of a vehicle. It can record speed of three vehicles simultaneously in a second, even if the vehicles are a km away, Jadeja said.

"The speed gun is an which can send an to the owner with a photo of the vehicle. If required, the speed gun can also generate and print the challan offline on the spot," he said.

"It is also capable of recording videos of the over- speeding vehicles which will serve as a proof if the vehicle owner confronts the police," the said in the release.

A three-day workshop was organised recently at the here to impart training to over 200 traffic policemen on operating the device, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)