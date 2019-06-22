Apple CEO Tim Cook praises pictures of 'vibrant' Mumbai shot by Australian photographer on iPhone

has praised the pictures of "vibrant" shot by an Australian with his

The Melbourne-based clicked abstract photographs of the city, like its cobblestone streets and unique colours painted on the walls. There is also a photograph of dried yellow flowers against a stony surface.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kneebone wrote, "I've always believed that the world is a beautiful place! has a beauty all its own, from the cobblestone streets to the unique colours painted on the walls. I made these wallpapers from photos I took on my XR in Mumbai!"



The photographs caught Cook's attention and he re-tweeted Kneebone's album.

"Love these #shotoniPhone photos! Thanks for sharing such a beautiful glimpse of Mumbai, @AndrewKneebone!" he tweeted.

Replying to Cook, Kneebone said he was "overly thrilled" by the gesture.

"The combination of an impromptu photo shoot of vibrant and your beautiful resulted in lots of people's day being brightened just a little. Which I think is pretty cool," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)