ArcelorMittal evacuates Brazilian community near dam

said Friday it had evacuated a community of 200 people living near a reservoir of waste in as a precautionary measure following a disaster in the country that has claimed more than 150 lives.

The world's largest firm said that "after very careful consideration" it had taken the decision to put in practice an evacuation plan related to its dormant tailing dam in Brazil's southeastern Minas Gerais state.

A community of 200 people living nearby was evacuated "as a precautionary measure".

On January 25, a tailings dam broke apart in Minas Gerais state at an iron ore mine operated by Vale, unleashing an avalanche of muddy waste on a cafeteria and main administrative area located blow.

Authorities said 157 people have been confirmed dead and 182 are still missing.

The evacuation decision was taken together with local authorities as a precautionary measure while further tests are conducted even though the community is located five kilometres (three miles) from the dam, said

The community's residents have been moved into temporary accommodation.

said it "concluded that absolutely no risk can be taken and, despite the obvious disruption to the community, this is the right decision."



The tailing dam has not received new waste since 2012.

