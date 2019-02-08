Teenager's gangrape before father: 4 out of 6 accused held

Four of the six persons accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in front of her father in district were arrested, police said Friday.

To scotch rumours that were being spread "to vitiate the atmosphere", of Police Kumar Ashish said the accused persons and the victim belong to the same community.

A special police team arrested the four accused on Thursday while two others are still at large.

The six men forcibly entered their house at a village under station area on Tuesday night and took the woman and her father to a deserted place, around half a km from their residence, the victim said in her FIR.

They tied the father up with a rope and raped the woman in front of him, according to an FIR.

The six also had threatened to kill the two if they told anyone about the incident.

"Various rumours are being spread. There is an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere. The police are keeping a close vigil on such elements," the said.

The SP had gone to the village on Thursday and met the victim and her father, besides enquiring about the incident with the villagers.

Apart from Kodhiwadi, adjoining police stations have also been directed to arrest the accused.

