Business Standard

Arjuna award will always motivate me to give my best for India: Jadeja

Jadeja is among the 19 sportspersons who were presented with the Arjuna award this year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manchester: India's Ravindra Jadeja reacts towards team's dressing room to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford. Photo: AP | PTI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has thanked the government for honouring him with the Arjuna award and said the recognition will always inspire him to give his best for the country on the cricket field.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Government of India for honouring me with the Arjuna award. I would also like to congratulate the other winners as well. They've performed brilliantly in their fields," Jadeja said in a video message posted on the BCCI's Twitter handle.

"My sincere effort always will be to lift the reputation of the Indian team and my country whenever I play for India. I will always try to win matches for the team and make the country proud."

Jadeja missed the National Awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of National Sports Day as he is currently at the Caribbean with the national team.
First Published: Fri, August 30 2019. 12:15 IST

