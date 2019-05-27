Man shot at over property dispute, one held

A 30-year-old man was Monday shot at and injured apparently over a property dispute in suburban Mankhurd, following which one person has been arrested, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am at Nagar when the victim, Abbas Shaikh, a resident of the neighbouring district, came to his friend's house here, a said.

After they came to know about Shaikh's presence, three men, with whom Shaikh is having some dispute over a property in district, reached the residence of his friend and one of them allegedly fired three bullets at Shaikh from a country-made pistol, he said.

The victim received a bullet injury in his thigh and was rushed to a civic-run hospital, he said.

The accused who shot at Shaikh has been identified as (22) who has been arrested, the said, adding that they are looking for two others.

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)