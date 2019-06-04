6 policemen suspended in Tonk's tractor driver death case

Six policemen including a were suspended Tuesday for allegedly thrashing a fatally in Rajasthan's district on May 28, a said.

Uniara Police Station in-charge Manish Charan, head Rajesh and constables Bhagwan Gurjar, Sanwara Jat, Ramavtar and Laksmichand were suspended, district SP told

On Tuesday night, the 30-year-old driver, Bhajanlal, was allegedly transporting gravel, bajri, illegally when the police gave him a chase in Laxmipura under police station area.

On Wednesday, two state legislators began a dharna alleging that was beaten to death by the policemen. Police had, however, said it was a case of accidental death.

MLA Harish Meena, who represents Deoli-Uniara constituency of district, began the dharna in with his demands and he was later joined by BJP Jahazpur MLA Gopi Chand Meena.

They converted their dharna into indefinite hunger strike on Saturday after their demands were not met.

Earlier, RC Dhenwal had announced a compensation of Rs. 13 lakh to the family of the deceased.

He had also said murder charges would be slapped against the accused policemen and a CID probe would be carried out in the matter.

Following the state government's assurances, the two lawmakers called off their protest on Monday. However, they restarted their dharna on Tuesday accusing the administration of changing the members of a medical board conducting the postmortem of the body.

The MLAs had demanded a government job for the driver's kin, Rs 25 lakh compensation, lodging murder cases against the policemen, their suspension and a CID probe.

