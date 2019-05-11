Dikshit, Kejriwal engage in friendly Twitter banter on poll eve

On the eve of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, and Minister engaged in friendly banter on over the former's health.

asked Kejriwal why he is spreading rumours about her health.

"Why are you spreading rumours about my health. If you have nothing to do, then come over and have at my place. You can also see how my health is, have and also learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she tweeted in Hindi.

A senior said posted the tweet after learning that volunteers of Delhi's ruling (AAP) are spreading rumours in northeast that she is unable to actively take part in campaigning because of her health.

Dikshit, a former three-time Delhi minister, is contesting the polls from North East Delhi seat.

Kejriwal promptly denied having said anything about her health.

"When did I say anything about your health? Never. My family has taught me to respect elders. I wish God gives you good health and a long life. When you were going abroad for treatment, I had come uninvited to your place to enquire about your health. When should I come to your place for having " he wrote on in Hindi.

Dikshit is pitted against BJP's sitting and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

