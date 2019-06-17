JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi's Narender, Mumbai's Priyanka win 24-hour Stadium Run

Adityanath directs education dept officials to not hold files for more than 3 days
Business Standard

Army convoy targeted with IED blast in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Militants Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army Casper of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.

An encounter ensued between the security forces and the militants after the blast.

There are no reports of any loss of life so far, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU