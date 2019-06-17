Six killed as car falls into gorge in Dehradun district

Six people, including two children, were killed Monday when their car fell into a deep gorge in area of district, police said.

While three of those killed were members of a family, the other three were their relatives, they said.

The car was going from Banpur to Bazar when it met with the accident. All occupants of the car died on the spot, they said.

The deceased were identified as (32), who was driving the car, his wife (26), their daughter (4), Sahaspur resident (33), her son (5) and Mastu Devi, 72, from Shimla.

was Pavan Negi's sister and his aunt.

Chief Minister expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)