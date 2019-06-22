Army-DSVV team unfurls tricolor at Mt Kedar dome

A joint team of jawans and volunteers ofDev Vishwa Vidyalaya unfurled the tricolour at 22,411 feet Mount Dome and cleared nearly half-a-dozen high altitude locations of garbage in sub zero temperatures.

The 24-member team, which set out on the expedition from on May 19, returned here after achieving the feat late Friday evening, DSVV officials here said on Saturday.

The team not only hoisted the national flag at Mount dome but also held cleanliness drives at Gaumukh (where the Ganga originates), Tapovan, and Bhojwasa in temperatures ranging from -28 to -32 degree Celsius, they said.

The team has brought down five sacks full of litter and garbage from these places, they said.

patted the team on its return saying the joint effort by the and the DSVV was exemplary.

Apart from young volunteers from DSVV the team consisted of jawans posted in Ahmad Nagar (Maharashtra), and (Rajasthan), said.

It is for the first time in 15 years that a team of mountaineers has returned safely after scaling Mount Dome, Maj Shukla claimed.

is one of the Gangotri group of peaks in western Garhwal Himalayas.

