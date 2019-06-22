JUST IN
Business Standard

AIKSCC urges Madhya Pradesh CM to take action against cops responsible killing for 6 farmers in 2017

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a farmers' rights body, has approached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath seeking action against police officers responsible for the killing of six farmers during a protest in Mandasaur in 2017.

"A delegation recently visited Mandsaur on the second anniversary of the killings and found that the farmers felt betrayed by the state. No FIR has been registered against the police officers who were allegedly involved in the killings.

"On one hand the Home Minister made a statement on the floor of the House that the killings were in self defense and on the other hand the CM tweeted earlier this month that action will be taken against the officers," a press statement by AIKSCC said.

"We have written to the chief minister for an early appointment and sought his intervention into the inaction even after two years," it added.

The farmers' body has also asked government to review the drought situation and initiate series of pro-active measures to tackle it.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 19:15 IST

