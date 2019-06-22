AIKSCC urges Madhya Pradesh CM to take action against cops responsible killing for 6 farmers in 2017

The All (AIKSCC), a farmers' rights body, has approached seeking action against police officers responsible for the killing of six farmers during a protest in Mandasaur in 2017.

"A delegation recently visited Mandsaur on and found that the farmers felt betrayed by the state. No FIR has been registered against the police officers who were allegedly involved in the killings.

"On one hand the made a statement on the floor of the House that the killings were in self defense and on the other hand the CM tweeted earlier this month that action will be taken against the officers," a press statement by AIKSCC said.

"We have written to the for an early appointment and sought his intervention into the inaction even after two years," it added.

The farmers' body has also asked government to review the drought situation and initiate series of pro-active measures to tackle it.

