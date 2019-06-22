Diksha tied-25th, Tvesa moves up to T-31 in Pattaya

came back home with third straight even 72 at to be Tied-25th after 54 holes here.

She closed the day with two birdies and stayed at even at Golf and Country Club.

Diksha was the best of the three Indians who are in the fray.

Tvesa Malik, after 75-73 on first two days and making the cut on the line, shot three-under 69 with a bogey-free round that ended with a birdie on 18th. She moved from Tied-60th to Tied-31st.

Astha Madan had a tough day as she shot 76 and slipped to Tied-57th.

Teen prodigy and ex-champion amateur 16-year-old built a commanding eight-stroke lead heading into the final round.

The youngest winner on the LET at only 14 in the inaugural edition at the Pattaya venue in 2017, Atthaya started with a two-stroke lead over

She opened with a birdie on the fifth, followed by a sensational eagle on the long seventh. She then made five birdies in succession from holes 10-14 and made another gain on the par-3 16th in a flawless, bogey-free nine-under- 63, the lowest round in the three-year history of the event.

At 17-under-par, Thitikul, a gold medallist at Youth Olympics, is eight clear of German pair Henseleit (69) and (67). Norwegian duo (69) Tonje Daffinrud (69) and American (70) share fourth on eight-under.

