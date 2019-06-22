Parts of UP receive showers, more expected on Sunday

Parts of eastern were lashed by rain on Saturday bringing some from the heat, officials said.

While the showers were light to moderate in most parts, a few isolated places received heavy rain as well.

Hata recorded the maximum rainfall at 13 cm, Bhatpurwaghat 11 cm, Deoria 6 cm, Ghazipur, Saleempur and Bara recorded 5 cm each, Patti 4 cm, Ballia 3 cm and Maharajganj, Eliginbridge and received 2 cm of rainfall each, the met office said.

Aligarh recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 41.6 degree Celsius, three degree above normal.

The Met department has forecast more rain at isolated places over eastern part of the state on Sunday.

