Maha CLP leader to be chosen after May 23 LS results: Kharge

A new of the Legislature Party (CLP) will be chosen after poll results are declared on May 23, the party's in charge said Monday.

Kharge held a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs here to know their views and choice of a new

Sources said senior and former revenue Balasaheb Thorat, former from Mumbai and from are in the fray.

The post of CLP leader in the Assembly fell vacant after the resignation of

Vikhe Patil had quit after his son joined the BJP when the NCP refused to the leave Ahmednagar seat for ally

In Monday's meeting, a resolution was passed giving complete authority to the party high command to choose a new CLP leader.

"I spoke to MLAs and MLCs and we discussed issues. We also discussed expectations from a leader," Kharge said.

"Social engineering was also discussed during the meeting," Kharge said, hinting that an OBC or Dalit MLA could also get a chance to become CLP leader.

The CLP leader will have only one Assembly session since the state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)