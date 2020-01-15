Army pride of India, salute soldiers: PM Narendra Modi tweets on Army Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted army personnel on the Army Day, saying they are the pride of India.
"The Indian Army is the pride of Mother India. On the occasion of Army Day, I salute the indomitable courage, valour of all the soldiers of the country," he wrote on Twitter.
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark the taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army by then Lt Gen K M Carriappa in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
Carriappa later became a Field Marshal.
