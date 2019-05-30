Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in animated series 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten'

Hollywood veteran is set to star in a new animated TV series, "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten".

According to Variety, Schwarzenegger will lend his voice to Arnold Armstrong, who was an before he gets superpowers when the earth passes through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet to become Courage, one of Earth's greatest protectors.

However, after a battle with his arch nemesis, Dr Superior, he expended all of his powers in defeating his foe, and forced to end his career as - until a massive explosion of super- particles came raining down and rumours of super-powered children began surfacing. Now, he serves as a who secretly trains the new generation of young superheroes.

This is one of the final projects created by Lee prior to his death last November. It is a co-production between Genius Brands, Lee's and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions with the serving as producer.

Schwarzenegger said it is an honour to work on the series and help carry on Lee's creative legacy.

"Not only does 'Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten' feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way! Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition," he added.

is attached to pen the series.

Paul Wachter, of Main Street Advisors, will produce with Schwarzenegger, Heyward and Champion.

