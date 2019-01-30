Arrests in Brazil dam disaster, dead fish wash up downstream

Brazilian authorities arrested five people Tuesday in connection with a dam collapse that killed at least 65 people and left nearly 300 missing, and dead fish were seen downstream floating at the banks of a river that an indigenous community depends on for and water.

The dam that held back iron-ore waste, owned and operated by big company Vale SA, collapsed on Friday burying a company cafeteria, other Vale buildings and inundating part of the small southeastern city of

Grieving relatives of the dead buried some of the victims in and rescue teams continued a through swaths of muck for more victims or survivors. One said the death toll was sure to rise. The dead fish and trash were seen by a reporting team for about 18 kilometers downstream from the dam along the banks of the

The Pataxo Indians living alongside the river who use it to fish, bathe and gather water for the plants they cultivate as were told by Brazilian environmental officials that they should no longer do so, said Hayo, the who goes by one name.

"We used the river to take baths, to fish, to water our plants and now we can't do any of that," said Hayo, wearing a large feathered headdress and a red and black-beaded necklace.

"We can't even water our plants because they say it damages the soil." Two agents with the and Renewable Natural Resources, the country's environmental enforcement agency, took water samples and talked with tribe members but said they were not authorized to speak about their findings.

In a statement sent to Tuesday, the agency said it asked Vale to "remove the dead fish, which are having an impact on the indigenous population." The statement gave no details about the water tests and did not say whether tribal members had been told the water was unhealthy.

The signs of possible ecological consequences came as the arrests of company workers with links to the dam were made in and in the state of

Three of the arrested worked for Vale, the company said, adding that it was cooperating with investigating authorities.

A German company that has inspected the dam said two of its employees were arrested. The Munich-based TUEV Sued company declined to specify whether the arrested staff were from its German headquarters or its Brazilian branch.

In ordering the arrests, state wrote that the disaster could have been avoided.

It's not believable that "dams of such magnitude, run by one of the largest companies in the world, would break suddenly without any indication of vulnerability," the wrote in the decision, according to portal UOL.

Authorities said the five will be detained for 30 days while officials investigate possible criminal responsibility.

At a cemetery in Brumadinho, 15 freshly dug graves awaited the remains of some of those killed.

Wailing in grief at the cemetery was the wife of Edgar Carvalho Santos, one of the company's workers whose body has been found. "He did not deserve this, he did not deserve it!" she sobbed. Friends and family members prevented reporters from approaching the woman.

