A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband and in-laws over demands at Sujru village here, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

A case has been registered against the husband, Sharik, and three others in this connection, police said.

The woman, Seema, has been shifted to the district hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)