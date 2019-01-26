'No defect' found in Brazil dam during German inspection

A German company that only months ago inspected a that collapsed in said on Saturday that it found nothing wrong with the structure during the checks.

The statement came as hopes were fading that rescuers would find more survivors from at least 300 missing after the collapsed at a mine in southeast Brazil, with nine bodies so far recovered.

Tuev Sued, a Munich-based company specialising in certifications across the world, said it ran the inspection at the request of Vale, the Brazilian giant that owns the mine.

"In September 2018 Tuev Sued, commissioned by Vale, carried out an inspection of the which, as far as we know at the moment, found no defects," a told AFP.

was not in a position to give more information while the investigation into the disaster was ongoing, he said, adding however that the company was fully cooperating with the investigation, including by providing "all documentation needed".

On Friday, a torrent of mud broke through the dam at the iron-ore mine close to the city of Belo Horizonte, in the state of

The massive, muddy flow from the collapse barrelled towards the nearby town of Brumadinho, population 39,000, but did not hit it directly.

Instead, it carved its way across roads, vegetation and farmland, taking down a bridge, and damaging or destroying homes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)