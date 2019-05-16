Patnaik writes to Rajnath on Fani, seeks relaxation of norms for central assistance

Thursday wrote to Rajnath Singh, seeking relaxation of certain norms for central assistance to restore power in the cyclone-hit district.

said the in and parts of other coastal districts has been extensively damaged in the cyclone that killed at least 64 people.

"...It is requested that the NDRF norms may be relaxed to provide for actual cost of restoration of the entire damaged by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani," wrote.

According to the present NDRF norms for repair of damaged power infrastructure, Patnaik said assistance is given only for damaged conductors, poles and transformers up to the level of 11 KV. "Even the scale of assistance for the admissible items is highly inadequate," he said.

Apart from large-scale damage to 11 KV lines, extensive damage has also been caused to 220KV/ and transmission lines, grid sub-stations and power transformers and 33 KV poles, lines and primary sub-stations.

"As per preliminary report, the extent of damage due to Fani is estimated to be about Rs 1,160 crore," Patnaik said in the letter, adding that the transmission and distribution companies are not in a position to finance the restoration work.

As is a basic necessity, the has undertaken restoration of the on a war footing from its own resources, the said.

"However, the scale of damage to the power infrastructure is far extensive to be taken care by the alone," he said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary A P Padhi, during his interaction with the visiting inter-ministerial Central team, had sought relaxation in the norms of the disaster assistance so that the loss in the power sector caused by Fani could be met.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)