Arsene Wenger to attend next week's Laureus World Sports Awards

manager Arsene Wenger, who coached Arsenal for 22 years, including one entire season undefeated, will be attending the Academy in next week.

Wenger is one of a classic group of legends and current players from the world, including members, and guests, who will be present when the greatest sportsmen and women from 2018 are honoured.

Joining Wenger will be Cafu, Fabio Capello, Didier Deschamps, Luis Figo, Alessandro Del Piero, Carles Puyol, Mikael Silvestre, and Plus stars of the women's game and

There is a strong turn-out of nominees following the Pyeongchang Olympics, headed by and including Henrieta Farkasova, Anna Gasser, and

They will be joined in by members, skiers and Franz Klammer, and two-time Olympic figure skating champion

Other members who will be present are Giacomo Agostini, Marcus Allen, Boris Becker, Sergey Bubka, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Emerson Fittipaldi, Sean Fitzpatrick, Dawn Fraser, Cathy Freeman, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Tony Hawk, Mike Horn, Chris Hoy, Tegla Loroupe, Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Alexey Nemov, Lorena Ochoa, Brian O'Driscoll, Morn du Plessis, Hugo Porta, Steve Redgrave, Monica Seles, Mark Spitz, Daley Thompson, and

Other nominees in are marathon star Eliud Kipchoge, young Jamaican Briana Williams, triathlon's Daniela Ryf, surfers and Maya Gabeira, motor sport's Ana Carrasco, Indian and stars Diede de Groot, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)