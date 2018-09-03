Article 35A: PDP criticises ASG's stand in Supreme Court

The and People's Monday condemned the remarks of the before the in a litigation related to Article 35-A of the Constitution, and said S P Malik should ensure "a bias-free" and strong legal position of the

"The PDP has time and again raised for retaining as well as empowering the constitutional powers to and and we strongly condemn the remarks made by the in the matter," said in a statement.

He was reacting to the stand taken by (ASG) of Tushar Mehta, who was representing the state of and Kashmir, in the last week.

During the hearing, the ASG agreed to the contention that Article 35A and certain aspects needed to be debated upon and said, "It can't be denied that there is an aspect of gender discrimination in it (Article 35A)".

Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

It denies property rights to a woman who marries a person from outside the state. The provision, which leads to such women from the state forfeiting their right over property, also applies to their heirs.

Mir said the previous government led by the party had engaged top lawyers to ensure that the has a strong legal position while defending Article 35-A.

"The former periodically reviewed the progress of the case, directing the state's to file appropriate and crystal clear response to ensure that the sentiments of the people are honoured," he said.

The said while the proceedings of the case related to Article 35-A were pending, the power of taking the legal recourse of the was transferred directly in the hands of the after the fall of the PDP-led government and now the of the state was "morally bound to ensure that the stand of the ASG is in accordance to the will of the people".

"Earlier, PDP, while in government, ensured that country's top is engaged to defend the state and assisted by the Our (party) refused to compromise on safeguarding the state's special status. Her bold stand to refuse any compromise on the state's special status and a strong legal position in the apex court is what is necessary for the to follow today.

He said the party is also concerned about a petition filed in the challenging the validity of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground that its provisions violate the Constitution of

Reiterating that the PDP's movement seeking constitutional safeguard of the state's special status would continue, Mir said, "It is a very sensitive issue and we want all to rise above to ensure that there is an united opposition against such assault on our identity and honour.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)