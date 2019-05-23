Arunachal Pradesh: BJP ahead of rivals in both LS seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently taking the lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh, as per the initial trends of the

of State for Home Kiren Rijiju is leading by 30548 votes in Arunachal West against his nearest rival of the

He had won the seat in 2014, defeating Takam Sanjoy of the by a margin of 41738 votes.

A total of 99 NOTA votes have been recorded in the constituency so far, according to an

In the Arunachal East seat, Tapir Gao of the BJP is leading by 13477 votes against his nearest rival Lowangcha Wanglat of the

The constituency has recorded 367 NOTA votes so far.

In the last parliamentary elections, Congress candidate had won the Arunchal East seat by a margin of 12478 votes.

