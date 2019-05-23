BJP set to win all four seats in HP

The ruling BJP is surging ahead in all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, with its candidates securing unassailable leads, according to latest Election Commission trends.
In Mandi, the sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop is leading by over 154418 votes over his nearest rival Aashray Sharma of the Congress.
BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor was leading by 201699 votes over his nearest rival Pawan Kajal of Congress in Kangra, a state election officer said.
Sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur is leading by over 201242 votes over his nearest rival Ram Lal Thakur of Congress in Hamirpur.
In Shimla, BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap is leading by 180491 votes over his nearest rival Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress.
