Arunachal Pradesh pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

People of Arunachal Pradesh Saturday paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in a suicide attack in Kashmir's Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group

People from various walks of life took out processions and held candlelight marches across the state to pay homage to the martyrs, officials said.

They also demanded befitting action against for sponsoring Thursday's attack on the CRPF convoy, the officials said.

Thousands of people across the state, including leaders of various political parties, prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls.

The markets of centurion town Pasighat, the headquarters of district, remained closed during the day.

Around 10,000 people along with traders took out a procession also, the officials said.

