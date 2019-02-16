Screening of Bengali film stopped a day after release

The screening of Dutta's 'Bhobisyoter Bhoot' (Future Ghosts), a political satire, was on Saturday stopped in different city multiplexes and many single screens just a day after its release.

The alleged that the owners of the theatres were forced to stop the screening of the film from this afternoon though it ran to packed halls in many places since its release

The film had been released in more than 40 screens across the state, he said.

Asked what could be the reason behind the withdrawal, Dutta said, "There had been some queries about the content of the film from certain quarters three days ago. But I told them since the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board, they have no cause to worry.

"I think there could be some sort of pressure from certain quarters on the hall owners. We will take appropriate action after discussing all aspects," he said.

To another question, Dutta, who won acclaim for his debut 'Bhooter Bhabisat' in 2012 and had notched up earnings of over Rs 3 crore in 100 days, said his new film is "undoubtedly a social commentary".

The story of the film is about a group of ghosts, including a politician, who assemble at a refugee camp and try to be relevant in the contemporary times.

Asked whether he thought that the audience should have the right to decide on watching a film, his answer was "I think so".

"We have been asked by the authorities to discontinue the screening of Bhobisyoter (Future Ghosts) in apprehension of untoward incidents," of a chain said.

'The Accidental Prime Minister', a biographical film directed by based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, had to withdrawn from several theatres in the city as actvisists claiming to beling to slashed the screen at a and held protests elsewhere in early January.

Dutta said he was told by the producers that all the chains and several single screens in the city, where the film was being screened, had informed them on Saturday noon that it was being withdrawn but did not cite any reason.

The film has and veterans Barun Chanda, and in the cast.

Dutta, who is known for his outspokenness, had earlier hinted during an interview that he had to face lots of pressure during the making of the film and promotion but did not elaborate.

said, "As artists we protest such undemocratic action."



A of one of the single screens in north Kolkata, where the film is being screened, when asked said, "We ran one show in the morning. But we had to stop screening for certain technical reasons."



The sudden withdrawal of the film caused protests by a section of audience at a multiplex in south Kolkata who demanded to know the reason. But there was no untoward incident.

