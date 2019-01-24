Silver slides 0.19% on negative global cues

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tracking weak cues from overseas markets, silver prices moved down 0.19 per cent to Rs 39,024 per kg in futures trading Thursday as speculators trimmed their positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March month fell by Rs 75, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 39,024 per kg in business turnover of 998 lots.

The white metal for delivery in February was trading lower by Rs 72, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 39,048 per kg in 442 lots.

Traders said offloading of positions by participants on the back of weak global trend, mainly weighed on silver prices at futures trade.

Silver fell 0.33 per cent to USD 15.39 an ounce in New York.

Thu, January 24 2019. 13:00 IST

