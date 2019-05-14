Arvind Kejriwal demands strict action against those behind killing of businessman in west Delhi

Chief Minister Tuesday demanded strict action into the brutal killing of a after he allegedly objected to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter in west

The businessman's 19-year-old son was also injured in the attack.

The Commission For Women (DCW) also issued a notice to on Tuesday seeking details of investigation in the matter.

Kejriwal posted on Twitter, " must take strongest action against the guilty."



also described the incident as "sad and highly condemnable."



"Sad, highly condemnable. Father protested, to uphold the dignity of his daughter. A brave son did his duty towards his family. Goondaism and urban naxalism have no place in our society. We should all come together and condemn it. Culprits should be punished through fast track court," Tiwari wrote.

The DCW said it "is extremely shocked and perturbed by the gravity of offence committed by the men, the father of the men and the accomplices".

In the notice issued to of Police (West), the women's panel sought information whether any complaint of harassment, eve-teasing, molestation etc. had been received against the accused in the past.

The commission has also asked police about the details of the FIR and whether the accused who allegedly misbehaved with the victim's daughter were booked under appropriate sections of law.

They have also sought the current status report on the investigation by May 17.

A 52-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police had said Monday.

The man's family members alleged that locals filmed the incident but did not come to his aid.

The man's 19-year-old son was also injured in the incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Two men -- a 20-year-old and his 45-year-old father -- were arrested.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the incident.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home on a two-wheeler from a hospital, police had said.

