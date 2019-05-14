Taboola opens new India office, 4th global support center

-
ALSO READ
Zee Media signs exclusive partnership deal with Taboola
The Hindu signs exclusive two-year partnership deal with Taboola, launches Taboola Feed and Taboola Newsroom
NDTV and Taboola sign 5-year exclusive deal worh Rs 300 cr
Taboola shares first 'Reader Engagement' findings on cricket players
'Social media should be restricted before voting in India'
-
Content discovery platform Taboola Tuesday announced its expansion in the country with opening of a new office in the national capital region and fourth global support center in India.
Taboola announced opening of a new office at Cyber City in Gurugram, a new sales center in Mumbai, and actively hiring 80 employees to support the company's operations in India and globally.
"The expansion follows the signing and renewing of partnership agreements with most of India's top publishers including The Indian Express, The Hindu, Zee Media, NDTV, India Today Group, Times Now, MSN, India TV, ABP and Dinamalar," the company said.
Taboola now has a monthly reach of 12 million unique views in Delhi, 7.3 million in Mumbai and 8.7 million in Bengaluru, it said.
"We are confident that expanding our teams on the ground here will foster the strong relationships we have built with powerful publications in India over the past two years and will continue long into the future helping drive their engagement, revenue, and audience growth while developing new partnerships with brands to help them drive awareness and traffic," Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU