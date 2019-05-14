Taboola opens new India office, 4th global support center

Content discovery platform Tuesday announced its expansion in the country with opening of a new office in the national capital region and fourth support center in

announced opening of a new office at in Gurugram, a new sales center in Mumbai, and actively hiring 80 employees to support the company's operations in and globally.

"The expansion follows the signing and renewing of partnership agreements with most of India's top publishers including The Indian Express, The Hindu, Zee Media, NDTV, Today Group, Times Now, MSN, India TV, ABP and Dinamalar," the company said.

now has a monthly reach of 12 million unique views in Delhi, 7.3 million in and 8.7 million in Bengaluru, it said.

"We are confident that expanding our teams on the ground here will foster the strong relationships we have built with powerful publications in India over the past two years and will continue long into the future helping drive their engagement, revenue, and audience growth while developing new partnerships with brands to help them drive awareness and traffic," Adam Singolda, and founder, Taboola said.

