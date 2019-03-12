As son joins BJP, Cong's Vikhe Patil gets Sena MP's invite

Hours after his son Sujay joined the ruling BJP Tuesday, senior Radhakrishna Vikhe Patel got an offer from the to join it.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Sena Sanjay Raut, who invited Vikhe Patil to join his party, also reminded the latter that he and his father were once ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's government.

Shirdi MLA Vikhe Patil, also of Opposition in the Assembly, is the son of veteran and former Union Minister of State for Finance Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

"Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil should join the and make our alliance (with the BJP) stronger. Both he and his father were ministers in It is good if the third generation of the family is also a part of the alliance," Raut said.

had earlier in the day joined the BJP in presence of after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP refused to relinquish its claim on the Ahmedanagar Lok Sabha seat for him.

Reacting to Sujay's entry into the BJP, Sena told reporters that the former's father now did not have the right to remain LoP in the state Assembly.

" Patil should resign (as LoP) on moral grounds," Gorhe said.

She further claimed the never analysed Vikhe Patil's performance in the Assembly or else former would have been given the post of LoP long back.

"This shows there is political bankruptcy in the Congress," she claimed.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Finance minister said several and NCP leaders were eager to join the BJP.

" and Prithviraj Chavan, almost every of the Congress is willing to join the BJP," Mungantiwar claimed.

Meanwhile, said his party isn't suprised at Sujay joining the BJP.

"Rajmata was in the BJP while (her son) was in the Congress. Vasundhara Raje (her daughter) was (BJP) of while Jyotiraditya Scindia (Madhavrao's son) is a Congress leader. If Vikhe Patil's son joins the BJP, it should not be looked at differently," he said.

Malik further said as far as the Ahmednagar election was concerned, the party would fight with full strength against Sujay.

Meanwhile, a Congress source said, "Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will not resign from the Congress. He will work hard in the upcoming elections for the party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)