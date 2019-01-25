JUST IN
Ascent Meditech appoints Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Flamingo

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medical products maker Ascent Meditech Friday said it has appointed bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its flagship brand 'Flamingo'.

Flamingo range of over 300 products are available in 47 countries globally, Ascent Meditech said in a statement.

Ascent Meditech Founder and Managing Director Rajiv Mistry said: "We are proud that Hrithik Roshan has been an avid user of our products and now reposes his complete trust and faith in Flamingo products nurtured over decades of research and development."

Ascent Meditech targets orthopaedic, healthcare, wound and injury markets through an extensive range of products.

