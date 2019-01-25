Ascent Meditech appoints Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for Flamingo

Medical products maker Ascent Friday said it has appointed as the brand

range of over 300 products are available in 47 countries globally, Ascent said in a statement.

Ascent Founder and said: "We are proud that has been an avid user of our products and now reposes his complete trust and faith in products nurtured over decades of research and development."



Ascent Meditech targets orthopaedic, healthcare, wound and injury markets through an extensive range of products.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)