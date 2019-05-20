Alonso rejects McLaren offer to buy him Indy 500 seat

offered to buy a seat in the 500, but the champion told the team he was uncomfortable replacing a who had earned a spot in the race.

Alonso, with McLaren, failed to qualify for next Sunday's race , a humiliation for the proud racing team. Alonso is trying to win motorsports' version of the Triple Crown and is his last remaining goal. was back at the 500 for the first time since it dominated in the 1970s.

told the team would not buy its way into the 500 and was halting this year's effort. Bob Fernley, of the operation, was fired Sunday night after McLaren missed the race.

The team then made a few inquiries into buying out another to give Alonso a spot in the 33-car field in a non-McLaren backed effort. Brown said Alonso initially supported McLaren running a car for him if it was the right business decision to satisfy sponsor obligations. But once the Spaniard learned he'd be replacing another and competing for another team, he was not comfortable with that route.

McLaren had zeroed in on Oriol Servia's seat with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports because McLaren already has a partnership with

"Fernando has done nothing wrong, he needs to be in the race and should be in the race and we do have a lot of partners who would like to be in the race," Brown told AP on Monday.

"Do we buy him a seat? Well, he said 'I know what it takes to get into this race, it doesn't feel right to me to take another driver out that has earned it because my team has bought the seat.' "There is a lot of pride within Fernando and McLaren."



The McLaren miss is one of the biggest failures in 500 history. missed the show with and in 1995, a year after dominating the race. Reigning CART champion missed it in 1993, and two-time winner never got up to speed to make the 1965 field.

