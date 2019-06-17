Sources: US to question Assange pal jailed in Ecuador

US investigators have received permission from to question a Swedish close to founder who has been held in jail for more than two months on suspicion of hacking, has learned.

The interview with is set for June 27, according to an Ecuadorian prosecutor's order provided to AP by someone closely following the case.

Spokespeople at the declined to comment, but a person familiar with the case in the confirmed that US authorities want to hear from Bini, who was arrested the same day that evicted Assange from its embassy in

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss an investigation that is in progress.

It's not clear why American authorities asked to speak with But the request suggests for the first time that the Swedish programmer, who has not been charged with any crimes by Ecuador, is a potential witness or person of interest in U.S. investigations into Assange and

Bini, 36, was arrested at as he prepared to board a flight to

He so far faces no charges, but top Ecuadorian officials have alleged that he was part of a plot hatched with two unidentified Russian hackers living in to threaten to release compromising documents about

At the time, Moreno was toughening his stance against Assange, who had been living at the country's embassy in under asylum since 2012.

Privacy groups have accused Ecuador of carrying out a witch hunt because of Bini's friendship with Assange and his longstanding advocacy for digital privacy.

is believed to have traveled at least 12 times to meet with Assange at the embassy. Prosecutors have 90 days to compile evidence and charge him.

David Kaye, the United Nations' on freedom of expression, has criticized his continued detention. "Nothing in this story connects with any crime," Kaye said in April.

An expert on secure communications, Bini arrived in in 2013 after being transferred from to the Ecuador office of global tech firm Thoughtworks, which has guiding principles that stress social activism.

