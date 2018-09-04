Asia Index launches S&P BSE Private Banks Index

Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Indices and Ltd, Tuesday announced the launch of an designed to measure the performance of banks.

The S&P Banks is drawn from the constituents of the S&P Finance Index, the Asia's oldest exchange said in a statement.

Only common stocks classified as Banks by the BSE Sector Classification model and that are not classified under the BSE scrip category as a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) are eligible, it added.

"The Banks Index is designed to provide market participants with a transparent and rules-based benchmark that measures the performance of private banks listed in India," said Alka Banerjee, chief executive officer, Index Pvt Ltd.

The index is calculated in Indian Rupees and US Dollar and is calculated real-time by BSE, said the exchange.

