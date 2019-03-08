Assam government announces awards in the field of culture

Assam government Friday announced that the Srimanata Sankardeva Award, 2017 would be conferred on noted Satriya exponent Basistha Dev Sarma of Barpeta Satra.
It also declared that the Madhavdev award for the year 2016 would be given to Jugadananda Chandra Goswami of Mayamora Dinjoy Satra, an official release said here.
The same award for 2019 would be bestowed on eminent dance historian, scholar and critic, Dr Sunil Kothari, the release added.
The Kalicharan Brahma award for the year 2018 would be given to the Satradhikar of Borongajuli Srimanta Sankardev Satra of Udalguri Harekrishna Mahanta.
Basistha Dev Sarma of Barpeta Satra has been working for promotion of Satriya dance and music as well as folk culture of the state.
Satradhikar Jugadananda Chandra Goswami has taken remarkable steps for recognition of satriya dance and music at national level and preservation of manuscripts in the Mayamora Dinjoy Satra.
Renowned dance historian and critic Dr. Sunil Kothari has enriched the cultural field of the country with his 12 books on different forms of Indian classical dance and allied forms.
Satradhikar of Borongajuli Srimanta Sankardev Satra Harekrishna Mahanta is also a renowned face of the Satriya culture.
