Assam government announces awards in the field of culture

government Friday announced that the Srimanata Sankardeva Award, 2017 would be conferred on noted exponent Basistha Dev Sarma of

It also declared that the Madhavdev award for the year 2016 would be given to Jugadananda of Mayamora Dinjoy Satra, an official release said here.

The same award for 2019 would be bestowed on eminent dance historian, scholar and critic, Dr Sunil Kothari, the release added.

The Kalicharan Brahma award for the year 2018 would be given to the Satradhikar of Borongajuli Srimanta Sankardev of Udalguri Harekrishna Mahanta.

Basistha Dev Sarma of has been working for promotion of dance and music as well as folk culture of the state.

Satradhikar Jugadananda has taken remarkable steps for recognition of dance and music at national level and preservation of manuscripts in the Mayamora Dinjoy Satra.

Dr. has enriched the cultural field of the country with his 12 books on different forms of Indian classical dance and allied forms.

Satradhikar of Borongajuli Srimanta Sankardev Satra Harekrishna Mahanta is also a renowned face of the Satriya culture.

