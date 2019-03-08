How can Modi protect country when he cannot even protect Rafale documents, asks Stalin

DMK M K hit out at over the government's assertion on Rafale documents being 'stolen' from the and sought to know how could he protect the country when he could not even safeguard documents.

The opposition has, therefore, joined hands against the BJP, he told reporters here.

"My question is how Modi, who cannot even protect documents, can protect the country? That is why such an alliance has been formed," he said, referring to the mega coalition against the BJP.

was responding to the government's submission in the that documents related to the Rafale deal have been stolen from the

On the DMDK's war of words with his and its criticism of his party, said he did not want to waste time over such issues by responding to them.

While DMDK had claimed that two of its party functionaries had met on Wednesday for some personal work, the had, however, said that they had sought accommodation for their party in the DMK-led camp in the state ahead of LS polls.

