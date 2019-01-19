Maha: 6 siblings booked for killing BJP leader in Beed

Six brothers were booked for allegedly killing a BJP councillor in Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said Saturday.
Councillor Vijay Shesherao Jogdand (34) was killed Friday night when he intervened in a dispute between the accused and his younger brother Nitin, police said.
"When Nitin was near Samta Nagar area around 8pm Friday, six brothers came there and attacked him owing to some previous enmity. When councillor Vijay Jogdand intervened, he was attacked with a sword. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries," the official added.
Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Borhade said two of the six siblings have been arrested and efforts were on to nab the rest.
