Assam launches diarrhoea control fortnight campaign

An Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign, targeting 34 lakh children, was launched by the National Health Mission, on Tuesday.

During the campaign, frontline health workers and stakeholders of other departments will be sensitized on the treatment and preventive measures to control diarrhoea, one of the most among children, a government press release said.

The can be prevented by increasing access to safe drinking water, improving sanitation and hygiene, breastfeeding for at least six months, hand-washing and appropriate nutrition.

Almost all the deaths due to diarrhoea can be averted by administering the right quantity of Salt (ORS) and doses of zinc tablets along with adequate nutritional intake by the child, the release said.

Intensified community awareness activities on the necessity of maintaining hygiene and promotion of ORS and zinc therapy for the treatment of the will be conducted at district and village levels during the campaign.

'ORS-Zinc Corners' will be set up at health care facilities and the frontline workers will hold demonstrations on how to prepare ORS solution, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)